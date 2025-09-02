Lewis Cox comment: Hard not to admire shrewd and calculated Bilkul in West Brom rebuild

Forecasts immediately after the transfer deadline can be dangerous but it is difficult not to admire the work conducted by Shilen Patel's Bilkul at this early juncture.

Nine in - with more than half of those checking in beyond the middle of August - and 10 departures represents a busy summer for Andrew Nestor, Ian Pearce and Co.

Albion's squad is no bigger, but it is broader. It feels like it contains much more bang for the buck due to very useful versatility traits of several signings and therein lies a key strategy this summer. New boss Ryan Mason, a rookie as head coach, was always confident he would be OK come September 2 and you can see why.

Always likely was a high-profile exit - or even exits - as Albion and Patel continued the fight against financial fair play. Profit and sustainability regulations have gripped the club for years now and due to sailing close to PSR's £39million losses over a three-year cycle limit, business had to be done.

Sales of Torbjorn Heggem and Tom Fellows - two of the squad's handful of stars - for around £20m were bitter pills to swallow but most see it is for the benefit of the club. The Heggem fee was lauded and the Fellows fee was questioned, so to come out at £20m for both is probably about right.