'I'm always prepared for anything ... I've never been limited' - West Brom deadline recruit's adaptability vow

England under-21 international Iling-Junior, 21, checked into The Hawthorns on loan from Villa on deadline day this week as the penultimate of nine summer signings.

The left-footer has arrived in the Black Country with the promise of another Baggies recruit capable of filling in multiple roles for Ryan Mason's multifunctional side this season.

Iling-Junior, who cut his teeth with Italian giants Juventus before a £14million move to Villa Park just over a year ago, was targeted as a wide attacker in the wake of the sale of Tom Fellows to Southampton for £10m last week.

He is identified primarily as a left-sided player - mostly a winger but equally adept at wing-back or left-back. Albion stressed he is also capable to play from the right, filling a Fellows-shaped hole if required. Iling-Junior did just that on loan at Bologna in Italy last season, including in the Champions League, shortly before he spent a separate loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

“I’m always prepared for anything," Iling-Junior said. "The most important thing for any player is to be playing, enjoying your football and to have fun.

Sammy Iling-Junior completed his loan move from Villa on Monday's deadline day. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“As a player, being versatile has always given me opportunities. I’ve never been limited. It’s clear that I want to tie down one position, whether that be at left back or as a winger, but I’m always available in those positions and I know I have to perform at the highest level in those positions. I’d say my preferred position would be wing back.

“I want to help the team push as far as we can this season. On a personal note, I want to show my ability and contribute with as many goals and assists as I can.”

The pacey Iling-Junior still has several years to run on his long-term contract at Villa Park. He is yet to make a senior bow there but played 16 games for both Bologna and Boro last season, netting two for the former and once at the latter.

He may have to wait some time to play in his "preferred" wing-back position at Albion as Mason has so far used a four-man defence with full-backs, but Iling-Junior's versatility is likely to see him as a very useful tool for The Hawthorns head coach.

Iling-Junior has already appeared at Albion's home. He featured for England under-21s, ahead of Fellows, for most of March's 4-2 victory over youngsters from Portugal at The Hawthorns and caught the eye.

Sammy Iling-Junior is a regular for England under-21s and has 16 caps.

“I really enjoyed the experience of playing at Middlesbrough on loan last season," the wide man said of his spell at the Riverside under Michael Carrick, who was dismissed in June after a 10th-placed finish. "The Championship is a difficult league and there are plenty of players in this league with quality. I want to be one of the players in this league who shows their quality.

“I think not having to relocate definitely plays a part in helping players settle quicker when they sign at a new club. I’m someone who has travelled a bit, obviously moving up to the area from London, going over to Italy and then I’ve been up north too."