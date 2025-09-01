West Brom working on deadline loan for experienced Southampton former Burnley left-back

Taylor, 31, spent seven seasons at Burnley almost exclusively in the Premier League and racked up north of 200 appearances for the Clarets.

Albion are working to finalise the loan for Taylor, with reports in Hampshire claiming he is set for a medical with the Baggies.

He departed Turf Moor for Southampton, who had been newly-promoted to the Premier League, last summer.

Taylor signed a two-year contract at St Mary's, which runs until next summer, but found himself on the fringes last term and made just 10 appearances, eight in the top flight, as Southampton were relegated.

He has not been involved for Will Still's side in the Championship so far this term, but has played twice for the Saints in the EFL Cup. Southampton visit Liverpool in the third round of that competition.

Charlie Taylor of Burnley (AMA)

Albion are set to confirm the loan signing of Villa winger Sammy Iling-Junior on deadline day and it is understood the other target is more left-back cover and competition to battle out for the role with Callum Styles.

Taylor started his career with Leeds and made more than 100 appearances for the Whites until joining Burnley in 2017. He has played almost 400 senior games and would further add to Albion's experience and leadership under Ryan Mason.

Those factors have been sought after during Albion's business so far this summer.

Full-back Taylor, along with Iling-Junior, would be the Baggies' second and third loan deals of the summer after midfielder Toby Collyer from Manchester United.