Andrew Nestor points to versatility as West Brom seal Sammy Iling-Junior loan from Aston Villa

The England under-21 international, a former Juventus prospect, has checked in from Villa Park on deadline day as an extra wide attacking option for Baggies boss Ryan Mason.

The 21-year-old stands to be Albion's penultimate addition of the summer transfer window, with the loan deal to bring in Southampton left-back Charlie Taylor, 31, being worked upon ahead of the 7pm deadline.

Versatile winger Iling-Junior has been brought in as a wide attacking option by the Baggies and has ability to play on either flank, as a wing-back and also at left full-back was appealing to his new loan side.

Sporting director Andrew Nestor said: "Samuel is a versatile player whose pace and quality will be a great addition.

“His ability to play on both wings fits well with the options in our squad, while he has also demonstrated his ability to adapt at full-back during his loan last season with Middlesbrough and when representing England’s under-21s during their successful Euros campaign this summer."

Iling-Junior spent the first half of last season on loan in Italy with Bologna, with whom he played Champions League football, before moving to Albion's Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the second half of the campaign.

Left-footed Iling-Junior is primarily a left-sided player but can operate on either flank and did so notably with Bologna, from which position he scored his two goals for the Serie A outfit, once in the Champions League and one in league action.

The winger revealed conversations with new boss Mason centred around using his pace and skill to attack defenders and also enjoy himself.

"I want to get playing and I’m really excited to be here," said Iling-Junior. "When speaking with Ryan Mason, we spoke a lot about my best attributes which are dribbling, utilising my pace and creating opportunities for the team and adding a few goals myself.

"We also spoke about me enjoying myself, so we’ve had positive conversations.

“The interest has been there since the start of the window. That’s something that you think about as a player, the fact that teams want you and they’re really keen on you."



He completes Albion's attacking reinforcements for the window and is seen as a useful right wing option in the wake of Tom Fellows' £10million sale to Southampton last week.

It is understood the Baggies are confident in their options for each position - assuming a left-back deal is completed - with Iling-Junior, Mikey Johnston and Jed Wallace seen as right wing options.