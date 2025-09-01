Expected West Brom deadline day transfer business

It has been a reasonably busy period at The Hawthorns and certainly one that gained traction in the final weeks of the window as Albion additions and exits accelerated.

The club will kickstart their deadline day business with the loan signing of Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 21-year-old left-sided player was exclusively revealed to be Hawthorns-bound by the Express & Star on Sunday and had his medical at the club's training ground on Monday morning.

Iling-Junior, who cost Villa £14million from Juventus where he made almost 50 senior appearances, is seen by the club as predominantly a winger who can also offer cover and competition in a deeper left-back or wing-back role if required, with Callum Styles the only natural player in this role.

It is understood Albion's only other incoming transfer business by the evening's deadline will be at left-back.