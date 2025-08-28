West Brom boss' 'definitely progressing' update on long-term absentee

Last term was a campaign of two halves for striker Maja, who fired 12 goals by the start of January to put himself as the Championship's top marksman.

But he then had to undergo surgery on a stress injury in his leg and it meant he did not kick a ball for the rest of the season, including in the entirety of Tony Mowbray's return to Albion.

Maja made progress behind the scenes during the off-season and, despite minimal friendly involvement, he made his competitive return as a late substitute in the EFL Cup penalty defeat to Derby two weeks ago.

"Yes, definitely," Mason said about Maja making strides by the week in his progression.