Ryan Mason understanding of youth importance after new West Brom appointment

Mason already has a relationship with the Baggies' new under-21s head coach Leigh Downing, who was promoted from within having previously served as under-18s boss.

The first-team head coach plans to watch Downing's under-21s, whose main home base is Damson Park in Solihull, in action as and when time permits.

Mason is well-versed in youth football circles having cut his teeth as a coach with Tottenham's academy. He is well aware a club in the position of Albion's relies heavily on youth products.

"We've already got a relationship that's been there," said Mason, who knew of Downing from his time in under-18s football. "We speak, he was in my office the other day, we come across each other a lot.

"Yes, certainly something I think further down the line I'll probably put a bit more time and energy into in terms of watching games.