Ryan Mason understanding of youth importance after new West Brom appointment
Albion boss Ryan Mason has made plans to invest more of his time and energy into the club's academy once he gets his feet under the table.
Mason already has a relationship with the Baggies' new under-21s head coach Leigh Downing, who was promoted from within having previously served as under-18s boss.
The first-team head coach plans to watch Downing's under-21s, whose main home base is Damson Park in Solihull, in action as and when time permits.
Mason is well-versed in youth football circles having cut his teeth as a coach with Tottenham's academy. He is well aware a club in the position of Albion's relies heavily on youth products.
"We've already got a relationship that's been there," said Mason, who knew of Downing from his time in under-18s football. "We speak, he was in my office the other day, we come across each other a lot.
"Yes, certainly something I think further down the line I'll probably put a bit more time and energy into in terms of watching games.