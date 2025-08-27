Ryan Mason underlines West Brom commitment to Daryl Dike 'every step of way'

Centre-forward Dike, 25, was ruled out until after the September international when a thigh injury was confirmed at the beginning of August.

The United States frontman, in the final year of his contract, had been hopeful of completing a first Albion pre-season injury-free after successive ruptured Achilles tendons and muscle issues meant almost 18 months on the sidelines. But Dike said in a social media post last week this latest issue has left him feeling "embarrassed" and "upset".

Boss Mason, who was forced to cut short his playing career with Hull City in the Premier due to a head injury, said the club are doing everything they can to support Dike, while also looking to push him back to fitness.

"Of course I speak to him, he's one of my players, it's my responsibility," Mason said.

"When you're a player and you're injured, it's tough, it's challenging because you can't do your job.

"Obviously Dike's in a position where he's had to deal with another setback, but we're all here for him, we've been supporting him, we're pushing him, but also understanding there's the psychological side as well that comes into it.

"There are so many good people at this club that are with him every step of the way, and that's certainly our minds for all of our players, whether they're injured, whether they're fit, there's the psychological side that you need to put a lot of energy into, and luckily here we've got so many supportive people."

Daryl Dike in action during pre-season, prior to his thigh muscle setback. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

In the infrequent occasions Dike has taken to the field for Albion since January 2022 he has shown a nous for finding the back of the net. He did so, to the delight of himself and supporters, on the 5-3 final day success of last season in early May.

Mason added: "He's a good player. You don't represent West Bromwich Albion if you're not a good player, so it's a big club with a big history.

"Most importantly, he's a really good person as well, I'd say. It's frustrating he's injured, but he's working extremely hard to hopefully get back."

Dike and attacking midfielder Tammer Bany (hamstring) are bidding for a return next month.

"So for them, we're just taking it day by day," Mason said. "They're progressing, so that's the most important thing."