West Brom v Portsmouth preview: Boss balances 'accelerated belief' with early expectations

The head coach, appointed this summer, has overseen two wins from his first two Championship games at the helm and admitted positive early results are important and can "accelerate" belief.

Mason said it is the challenge for him and his staff to "get everybody on board" to foster a belief Albion can compete in and around the division's top six this season.

Club captain Jed Wallace - scorer of an important goal at Wrexham last weekend - and Alex Mowatt, who on Wednesday penned a contract extension, have both spoken glowingly about the start to life under the new head coach.

But Mason has been at pains to stress how early Albion are not just in their season, but in the journey together.

The next step for the Baggies is a return to The Hawthorns and the visit of Portsmouth, who were humbled 5-1 in the Black Country in late January in Tony Mowbray's best day back at the helm. John Mousinho's Pompey have started the campaign with a win and defeat.