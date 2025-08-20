Shropshire Star
'Not just club captain, my captain too' - Ryan Mason gives West Brom skipper big backing

Ryan Mason sees captain and leader Jed Wallace as having a "massive role to play" for Albion this season.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Supporting image for story: 'Not just club captain, my captain too' - Ryan Mason gives West Brom skipper big backing
Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion celebrates as team mates ruffle his hair after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wrexham AFC and West Bromwich Albion at Racecourse Ground on August 16, 2025 in Wrexham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Experienced winger Wallace, 31, emerged from the bench to swiftly fire his side's key second goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Wrexham.

The club captain, who has not been a regular starter for the Baggies in around 18 months, received glowing praise from head coach Mason for his influence and leadership in the Albion camp.

Mason explained, after a period that has seen several experienced long-serving players depart the club, that Wallace plays a vital role as 'his' captain.

"Yes, he's not just the club captain, he's my captain too," Mason said of former Millwall and Wolves man Wallace.

