'Not just club captain, my captain too' - Ryan Mason gives West Brom skipper big backing

Experienced winger Wallace, 31, emerged from the bench to swiftly fire his side's key second goal in Saturday's 3-2 win at Wrexham.

The club captain, who has not been a regular starter for the Baggies in around 18 months, received glowing praise from head coach Mason for his influence and leadership in the Albion camp.

Mason explained, after a period that has seen several experienced long-serving players depart the club, that Wallace plays a vital role as 'his' captain.

"Yes, he's not just the club captain, he's my captain too," Mason said of former Millwall and Wolves man Wallace.