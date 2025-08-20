Alex Mowatt extends his West Brom contract as Andrew Nestor points to competition

The experienced midfielder's existing deal was just to expire next summer and he has now agreed terms at The Hawthorns until 2027.

Mowatt, who joined the club from Barnsley in 2021 and is seen as one of the squad's leaders, claimed it is a "really exciting time" to be at Albion under head coach Ryan Mason.

"I'm buzzing to sign a new deal at this great club," Mowatt said. "It's a really exciting time for us at the moment.

"I'm happy and enjoying my football. We've had a good start to the season and hopefully it can continue."

Albion sporting director Andrew Nestor described Mowatt as providing "continuity and control" to the side's midfield, as well as underlining the Yorkshireman's experience.

Nestor said: "Alex has been a mainstay of the squad over recent seasons and provides us with continuity and control in midfield.

"His experience and character are of huge benefit and he will continue to add great competition for us in the number six position."

Alex Mowatt has signed a new Baggies deal until 2027. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mowatt's previous deal included an appearance-related clause that would trigger another 12 months at the club if hit. It is the second new deal for the midfielder under Bilkul's ownership.

It is understood, however, this new deal is a separate contract and unrelated to the appearance clause.

The former Leeds youngster has been a regular in Albion's midfield after being sent out on a season-long loan at league rivals Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 campaign. He has clocked up 131 appearances for the club.

The deep-lying midfielder has also stepped up his responsibilities in a leadership position of late with the departures of several long-serving players from The Hawthorns.

He captained the club for the first time as a starter in last week's EFL Cup penalty shootout defeat to Derby County as has made a strong start to the season under new boss Mason, the former midfielder. He told the Express & Star about being hugely impressed by the impact of the new head coach.

Among Mason's other options in midfield are Jayson Molumby, Ousmane Diakite and the recent loan signing Toby Collyer.