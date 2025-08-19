West Brom new boy honoured as 1,000th league Baggie - but who made other milestone landmarks?

The 21-year-old's season-long loan from Manchester United was only confirmed on Friday and Collyer played the final three minutes plus stoppages as Ryan Mason's side made it two wins from two this season with the 3-2 victory at Wrexham the following day.

In making his league debut for Albion's first-team, England youth international Collyer wins - or more so becomes eligible for - his club cap.

The cap is bestowed on any player to make a senior league debut for the club. Cup competition and friendlies are not included.

It is an honour that dates right back to 1888, when Albion were a founder member of the Football League.

Collyer's appearance in north Wales was quite the milestone for the Old Trafford prospect and for club historians and those connected to the Former Players' Association, who chart such appearances and present caps to former players.

Stars who have graced The Hawthorns are often presented with their cap during half-time on matchdays.

Midfielder Collyer is the latest and brings up those to have made their league debut for the Baggies to four-figures with the notable landmark.

But who else make up landmark appearance milestones across the club's 137-year Football League history?