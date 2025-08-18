West Brom debrief as travel sickness overcome with 'beanpole' starring and boss and owners delighted

Victories over Blackburn and Wrexham mean the Baggies are only one of three clubs with a 100 per cent record from two games.

Here is the debrief as Mason's men played the villains with their 3-2 success in the north Wales Disney classic.

Away blues banished

Sunderland, Preston, Watford, Derby, Sheffield United, Swansea, Bournemouth (in the FA Cup), Middlesbrough, Plymouth, Millwall, Leeds, Burnley, Norwich, Bristol City, Coventry and Cardiff.

Enough to make any travelling Baggie break out in a cold sweat. That is the 16-match run of away games since supporters last saw Albion win away from home - more than a months before Carlos Corberan left the club.

Thousands of miles of disappointment after a success in Hull last November and the fortunate 1,200 to get tickets in the compact settings of The Racecourse ensured they celebrated this one in style.

Wrexham will be a tough place to go this season. It was a huge step forward for new head coach Mason to banish such misery at the first time of asking.

Yes, a new season and new boss is a slate wiped clean but dragging out such a miserable sequence of winless results would have helped nobody.

Three big ticks to start the season - a victory at The Hawthorns, success away from home, as well as back-to-back wins for the first time in 11 months!



