Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Ryan Mason has every reason to be satisfied with week one

His Albion team have pocketed six points from the six on offer. They exited the EFL Cup on penalties, a blot on the copybook - with the performance the head coach was most pleased with.

To start any season on a positive footing is welcome, but for a new rookie head coach to achieve as much is just the ticket for the Baggies.

It means precious little to the outcome of the season - Albion led the way unbeaten from six to start last time out and slumped to a miserable ending - but a winning start after change has settled the nerves and cranked up the encouragement.

The optimistic thing here is that the club are at the start of their journey with Mason.

It is only three games yet Albion look well-drilled. They look well-coached, look to be understanding what is asked of them and look physically fit. Better still, on this occasion, Mason's in-game changes made the difference.

His side were deserving of their victory in north Wales in the first league meeting between the Baggies and Wrexham. To banish the horrific away blues from last season is a significant early milestone.

Albion celebrate their second goal for club captain Jed Wallace. It was the key goal and created and finished by substitutes just 28 seconds after they entered the field. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion were dealt a rough hand by the fixture computer coming out as the first Championship visitors to The Racecourse this season.

There was an obvious swell of publicity and goodwill for the home side. Even your Average Joe in the street is a Wrexham fan nowadays thanks to Disney+. Not content with just the Sky Sports cameras, ITV even rocked up with dreams of the latest Hollywood fairytale to provide free-to-air viewing.

Wrexham have been incredible to secure three promotions on the spin but this step is a significant one for Phil Parkinson's side. The Red Dragons had a go, credit to them, but Albion were better all over the pitch for the most part and deserved to win.