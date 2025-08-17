West Brom player ratings as four eights dished out in away win

Josh Griffiths

Will not be happy to concede two goals after the previous weekend's clean sheet but could not have done anything about either effort. Was not tested otherwise.

Beaten 6

Darnell Furlong

Tested by ex-Baggie James McClean at left wing-back when Albion did not have him on the back foot. Furlong largely did OK on a tough ask between tucking inside and getting wide. Beaten once or twice in air. Drilled decent strike wide.

Tough 6





Nat Phillips

Another rock-solid display by the impressive new signing. He had a huge battle with the handful Kieffer Moore and fared very well. Caught out with the whole back four for the first goal. Threat from corners at other end.

Battle 7





George Campbell

Less comfortable than Phillips on his full league debut. At times did OK but at times caught out by Wrexham's physicality. Committed himself for opener and almost cost another shortly after break.

Mixed 6





Callum Styles