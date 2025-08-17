'Positive' update on Isaac Price's West Brom future as boss makes 'tireless' claim

Attacking midfielder Price, 21, has started the Championship season in red-hot form and netted a double in the 3-2 win at Wrexham to make it three goals in two games.

Price, the £2.5million January signing from Standard Liege in Belgium, has become a firm favourite at The Hawthorns and his form at club and country level for Northern Ireland will be having others take note.

The former Everton youngster has quickly developed into one of Albion's prized assets and Mason is optimistic his future remains in the Black Country.

Asked of thoughts on any possible bids, head coach Mason said: "No, my focus is on the players that I've got now.

"I have so much belief in everyone inside of the training ground and the group at the moment. Obviously, Isaac's started well, but we're positive he'll be with us."

Price signed a lengthy contract when he moved to The Hawthorns in January that runs until 2029.

Mason has been delighted with the work rate and endeavour shown by the gifted attacker, as well as his productivity in front of goal.

"Yes, obviously, getting outcomes, which is important for all of our attacking players," added the Baggies boss. "We need them to produce in that final third. But most importantly for me, I think the work rate for the team stands out the most.

"I think we heard that from everyone today. Obviously, when individuals score, they will get praise and rightly so.

"But at the same time, it's not going to shy away from the fact that I see him working tirelessly for the group and putting pressure on as much as possible. That's a pleasing thing for me."

Mason led Albion to a first away win in 17 in all competitions - dating back to last November - with the success in north Wales.

"Yes, it's nice when we win away," he said. "As I said to you in the week, and it's been the message all week, it's only ever about us.

"When I'm in this position, and there's so many other clubs doing so many different things, I'm not going to spend my energy worrying about anyone else.

"My job is to focus on us and try and progress us on the pitch and off the pitch as well."