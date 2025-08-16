Wrexham 2 West Brom 3: Isaac Price at the double as changes key for big West Brom away win

The first ever league meeting between the pair proved an entertaining spectacle with Price once again the goal hero - but the three points were decided by Ryan Mason's double substitution with a little over 15 minutes to go.

Albion's head coach introduced Jed Wallace and Mikey Johnston and the former took just 28 seconds to edge his side ahead at 2-1, from a Johnston assist.

It was perfect timing as Phil Parkinson's hosts had started the second half well and built some momentum.

Johnston then laid on another for Price's second to wrap up the victory - Albion's first on the road in the Championship in 16 attempts - to go top of the pile with two wins from two to open up this term.

Price had earlier handed Albion a deserved early lead in front of the terrestrial TV cameras, who were surely looking for a home narrative with Hollywood owners watching on. Wrexham pegged Albion back before half-time but Mason's changes won the day.

Instead of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, it was Albion chairman and owner Shilen Patel enjoying himself celebrating next to a delighted away end at full-time.

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion celebrates as team mates ruffle his hair after scoring a goal to make it 1-2

There was a palpable air of anticipation around the famous old ground ahead of kick-off. There was no doubt all of the coverage - TV cameras and all - were here to see how the hosts would cope.

Chances were at a premium in the first quarter-of-an-hour, barring a stretch from former Baggie James McClean at the far post, but he could not turn on target to trouble Josh Griffiths.

Mason's men looked calm, comfortable and composed in possession. Wrexham looked direct for the powerful figure of Kieffer Moore, mostly marshalled well by Nat Phillips, but the visitors were well-drilled and moved the ball with confidence.

It led to a first real chance just before the 20th minute as Karlan Grant darted down the left. His low cross was helped on by left-back Callum Styles only for Tom Fellows to turn over with his weaker left foot.

Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1

It was a sign of what was coming as moments later the visitors this time made it count.

Fellows turned provider down the right, which clearly looked Albion's best route in behind McClean and stretching the back three.

The winger's low delivery from his flank was excellent. He pulled it back slightly for the untracked Price whose movement was clever and first-time finish was class, low across keeper Danny Ward and in. The Baggies enjoyed the moment in front of the away end.

Wrexham tried to recover but Albion were comfortable. The hosts lost Josh Windass to injury and introduced new £7.5million man Nathan Broadhead but any sighters at goal came from range or a looped aerial effort.

James McClean of Wrexham AFC blocks both the shot and the player Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion

For all of their general dominance and looking more of a threat, Albion did not test home keeper Ward enough as some decent positions were not profited from.

Right-back and captain Darnell Furlong had a decent low strike whistle low past the far post from 25 yards before Josh Griffiths saved low at his near post from McClean.

The Baggies were pegged back three minutes before the interval with a very poor goal to concede.

Styles had pressed forward and George Campbell tried to win possession out on his left. He was beaten and striker Moore got in down the right flank.

The burly frontman took his time and his cross was knocked down by McClean into the path of O'Brien who hammered into the ground and in from 12 yards for parity.

Albion were fortunate to survive 30 seconds into the second period as Broadhead fired inches wide from Moore's cross after the latter won the ball from Campbell by the corner flag.

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion crosses the ball

Phillips headed an Alex Mowatt corner wide - one of three corners he got on the end of - as Styles fired off-target with his weaker right side.

The Racecourse atmosphere cranked up around the hour as the home fans sensed more from their side.

It almost delivered as former Wolves captain Conor Coady flicked a header narrowly wide from a Matty James corner.

The hosts looked to be in the ascendency but Mason's first two changes could not have made a better impact as Johnston and Wallace replaced Fellows and Grant.

The pair had been on barely 30 seconds and made the next piece of play count.

Johnston was found centrally and had a lot of room to work in, with Wrexham open again.

He picked out a smart pass to fellow change Wallace on the left side of the box. The club captain stood his defender up and thrashed a left foot finish in at the near post through Ward, who was beaten far too easily.

The keeper hung his head but Wallace celebrated with some gusto on a knee slide. It was a first goal since January and equalled his tally for all of last season.

Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-2

Wrexham had a sniff back via a dead ball but Mason's men were not finished.

There were nine minutes of normal time remaining as Johnston conjured some magic to put the clash to bed. A sustained attack went uncleared as Ryan Longman and Broadhead were guilty.

The move went right to left, where Johnston curled in a devilish cross with his right foot, perfect for Price.

The in-form Northern Ireland international planted a firm header beyond Ward, who had no chance.

A triumphant travelling Baggies to rejoice with "top of the league" chants and even a 95th-minute consolation from sub Sam Smith did not dampen the party of a first away win in nine months.

Wrexham (3-5-2): Ward; Cleworth, Coady, Brunt; Barnett (Longman, 70), Dobson, James, O'Brien, McClean; Moore, Windass (Broadhead, 30).

Subs not used: Okonkwo, O'Connell, Hardie, Mendy, O'Connor, Smith, Lee.

Albion (4-4-1-1): Griffiths; Furlong (c), Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Fellows (Wallace, 74), Molumby, Mowatt (Diakite, 79), Grant (Johnston, 74); Price (Collyer, 87); Heggebo.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Bielik, Taylor, Cole, Maja.

Attendance: 10,656 (1,275 Albion fans)

Referee: John Busby