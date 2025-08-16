Ryan Mason delighted for West Brom travelling faithful after ending barren run

The Baggies spoilt Wrexham's Racecourse opening party with a 3-2 victory in north Wales with Isaac Price twice on target and Jed Wallace pouncing from the bench.

It handed Albion a first away victory in the Championship in 16 attempts - dating back to Hull last November - to end a miserable sequence of winless clashes around the UK for the travelling faithful.

"It was excellent," Mason said. "Most importantly, we won the game. I thought we deserved to win the game as well.

"It was a really good performance away from home. It's been a hell of a long time since we've won away from home in this league. It was very nice to get that win and create that feeling inside of a changing room."