Ryan Mason delighted for West Brom travelling faithful after ending barren run

Boss Ryan Mason was chuffed to deliver rare away joy to the Albion faithful after a barren run away from The Hawthorns.

By Lewis Cox
Published
WREXHAM, WALES - AUGUST 16: Ryan Mason Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion shouts instructions from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wrexham AFC and West Bromwich Albion at Racecourse Ground on August 16, 2025 in Wrexham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies spoilt Wrexham's Racecourse opening party with a 3-2 victory in north Wales with Isaac Price twice on target and Jed Wallace pouncing from the bench.

It handed Albion a first away victory in the Championship in 16 attempts - dating back to Hull last November - to end a miserable sequence of winless clashes around the UK for the travelling faithful.

"It was excellent," Mason said. "Most importantly, we won the game. I thought we deserved to win the game as well.

"It was a really good performance away from home. It's been a hell of a long time since we've won away from home in this league. It was very nice to get that win and create that feeling inside of a changing room."

