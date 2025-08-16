George Campbell faces significant West Brom transition but key fact will help United States defender
New Albion recruit George Campbell is set for his chance to stake a claim following the sale of Torbjorn Heggem.
The central defender, 24, became Albion's third new signing of the summer last month when he checked in from MLS outfit Montreal, in Canada, for a fee of around £1.7million.
Thursday night saw the Baggies add further options to their rearguard having already brought in Campbell and Nat Phillips, as Birmingham City captain Krystian Bielik, another centre-back, arrived on an a three-year deal for in excess of £1m. Manchester United midfield prospect Toby Collyer is close to arriving on a season-long loan.
The business to reinforce the defensive department was carefully plotted out. There was a growing consideration player of the season Heggem could depart as Bologna's interest rose and Kyle Bartley's fitness came with a question mark - Albion were aware retirement, or at least an exit, was a possibility.
Campbell, who has one cap for the United States, has made a positive impression so far. He has shown a capability to be versatile with a couple of cameos in a more unfamiliar left-back, but Tuesday's EFL Cup penalty defeat against Derby was a first full showing of his natural central role.