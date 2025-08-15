Wrexham v West Brom preview: Ryan Mason uninterested in hosts' hype

Albion's boss emphasised his respect for the job carried out by Phil Parkinson in securing three successive promotions and is aware of the extra spotlight on the fixture - broadcast on terrestrial television - due to the hosts' Hollywood ownership and ambition.

But, after initially outlining the challenge faces by his side on Saturday lunchtime, he insisted he was "not bothered" by the narratives around the Racecourse Ground side.

"Calming the fans is tough," Mason said of Saturday's early Championship clash. "It'll be difficult because I'm sure they're going to come with lots of energy, not just the fans, but the players as well.

"It's going to be a big challenge and it's one where we're certainly looking forward to. We can understand the energy that will be generated within the stadium. The way to affect that is by our performance, taking care of ourselves and hopefully imposing ourselves on the game, which is something that we're certainly going to try to do."

Wrexham started their Championship campaign by almost winning at relegated Southampton, but the Saints turned it around with two stoppage-time goals.

Mason, the former Spurs coach, revealed he has not had time in recent years to watch the popular Disney+ documentary series charting Wrexham's rise to the second tier under acting royalty Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I haven't watched the documentary, no," added the Baggies boss.

"Obviously, I've followed them. I think Phil's done an incredible job. I think everyone speaks about the stuff maybe outside of the pitch but the reality is what they've done on the pitch.

"It's been super impressive. They've built a real togetherness and a real belief within the club. I think they've done an amazing job."

But Mason has eyes only for how Albion can continue an encouraging start to the season following last weekend's opening-day victory over Blackburn. The Baggies were impressive too against Derby in the EFL Cup in midweek but paid the price on penalties after conceding an avoidable 96th-minute equaliser.

"I've got to be honest, I'm not really bothered about any other team," Mason insisted.

"I respect them, we respect them, we respect every team we're going to come up against, but the focus is on us. It's always going to be on us.

"I understand you guys are going to ask lots of questions about Wrexham and everything's going to be about Wrexham, but I'm West Bromwich Albion's manager.

"My job is to prepare us to win a game of football. I'm going to do that and we're going to try and go to the game with the intent of winning, regardless of who the opposition are. That's the challenge.

"We understand the outside noise and the attention the game's going to get, but once the game starts, it's going to be no different to any other game."

Albion have long-term absentees Tammer Bany (hamstring) and Daryl Dike (thigh) missing for the trip to north Wales.

Right-back Darnell Furlong returns to contention after missing cup action in midweek due to a one-game suspension as a result of two yellow cards against Blackburn last weekend.