Wrexham close in on club-record £10million signing ahead of hosting West Brom on Saturday

While the initial fee is likely to be some way short of that figure, Broadhead's arrival will shatter Wrexham's current transfer record, with the Red Dragons set to host Ryan Mason's Albion on Saturday lunchtime in their first home Championship fixture since returning to the second tier.

The versatile forward, 27, is in the final year of his contract at Portman Road.

Ambitious Wrexham have broken their transfer record on numerous occasions since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021.

The current high mark is believed to be in excess of £3m, which Wrexham paid to sign midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest last month following the third of a trio of successive promotions from the National League to the Championship.

Former Everton youngster Broadhead will be Wrexham's ninth signing since they were promoted from League One last season.

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham started life back in the second tier for the first time since 2005 with an agonizing last-gasp defeat at relegated Southampton.

The Welsh visitors were ahead for much of the contest at St Mary's thanks to a penalty from new recruit Josh Windass midway through the first period.

But the Saints struck twice in stoppage time as defensive duo Ryan Manning and Jack Stephens netted.

Other familiar names part of Parkinson's squad include former Baggie duo James McClean and Jay Rodriguez. The latter is missing with an ankle injury, as is influential midfielder Ollie Rathbone.

Wrexham also signed former Wolves hero Conor Coady from Leicester this summer.