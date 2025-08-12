West Brom v Derby EFL Cup preview: Lower priority but chance to make impression

Tuesday night brings something with a much lower profile - but perhaps of similar use to the new head coach.

More second-tier opposition, this time in the form of John Eustace's Derby County, arrive to The Hawthorns but this time knockout football takes precedent as the EFL Cup gets under way.

Naturally, the competition attracts much less attention and interest, certainly in these early rounds, than with three points on the line.

But this first round tie comes just a few days after Mason's troops started the 2025/26 campaign with a positive feeling and there is no doubt the new head coach wants to continue to make hay with such opportunities.

It is another game in front of home supporters. There will not be near the 24,653 inside The Hawthorns against Blackburn on Saturday, but it is still an chance to make an impression.

It is a welcome home draw. Indeed Albion's travels in the first month of the season are pretty kind. There is the quick hop across the border to Wrexham on Saturday and the short haul up the M6 to Stoke at the end of the month before the first international break.