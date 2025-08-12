Ryan Mason's view on 'using West Brom academy' this season

At least a handful of graduates from the club's youth ranks were regulars in pre-season training under new boss Mason and two in particular caught the eye.

Midfield duo Harry Whitwell, 19, and Cole Deeming, 18, are highly-regarded by the club and pushing to be involved in Tuesday night's EFL Cup first round tie against Derby at The Hawthorns.

Whitwell agreed a new two-year contract at Albion last week and Deeming was named among Mason's substitutes for Saturday's curtain-raiser against Blackburn.

Mason, who held a variety of academy roles at former club Tottenham, said: "We've got some good academy players and it's important they're part of it and around it because they have a love and a genuine affection for the football club.