West Brom talking points: Encouraging attacks, Hawthorns noise and a Bartley hint?

Head coach Ryan Mason oversaw a 1-0 victory over Blackburn at The Hawthorns to enjoy a winning start to the new campaign.

Attacking with numbers

It was the first time most had the chance to see a Mason side in action and they would have been pretty satisfied - not least with how Albion worked in the final third.

The energy was good. At times they hounded Valerien Ismael's visitors with good numbers and swarmed around looking to win the ball by pressing hard.

Not just that, they also moved it forward quickly and with plenty of bodies, too. New striker Aune Heggebo was the spearhead, but goalscorer Isaac Price and the wide boys Tom Fellows and Karlan Grant offered support, though Fellows and Grant were well-shackled. Jayson Molumby gives energy from midfield, too.

Albion locals can at times be weary of slow, ponderous possession and there was not too much of that. The hosts showed intent and purpose when they got forward, centrally and out wide.

They created more chances than to win by a one-goal margin. That dropped into the second half as Rovers sensed a chance for a point, but as starters go this was encouraging from an attacking perspective.



