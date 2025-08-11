Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Big day-one tick as Ryan Mason's side earn base to build from

Saturday's 1-0 success over Blackburn was enough for all Baggies inside an atmospheric Hawthorns depart enthused for the new campaign.

It was a hint of the past, present and what the hosts hope is a bright future at as Valerien Ismael prowled the away technical area. Ismael's men played some decent stuff at times, a far cry from the struggle at the end of his Albion stint, but they were toothless and the Baggies kept Rovers at arm's length.

The decisive moment ultimately arrived early after just a quarter of an hour, but there was much to admire for differing reasons late on in the clash as gritty Albion delivered a finale full of fight, spirit and togetherness.

Those are often buzz words supporters are sometimes reluctant to hear, but for a rookie head coach starting out on a journey at a new club in his first competitive fixture, to see that kind of commitment must be refreshing.

Initially, though, Mason's Baggies showed enough encouragement in the final third to win the game by a bigger margin.

Attacking midfielder Isaac Price, from a technical perspective, looked the best player on the park - which is no great surprise given the impact he made after the £2.5million move from Standard Liege in January.

Isaac Price wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring for West Brom against Blackburn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He has very quickly become a leading light at the club, a prized asset.

The Northern Ireland international wasted little time in making the mark at the beginning of his first full season at The Hawthorns.