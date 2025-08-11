Shropshire Star
High praise for West Brom defender following eye-catching debut

Boss Ryan Mason has backed Nat Phillips to play a leading role for Albion after a stunning debut.

By Lewis Cox
Summer recruit Phillips, the former Liverpool centre-back, enjoyed a colossal competitive bow for the club as he helped Albion secure a 1-0 victory against Blackburn in Mason's first game at the helm.

Phillips, 28, starred as the Baggies kept a clean sheet in an encouraging opener to the Championship campaign as Isaac Price's early strike secured the win.

The defender has been tipped to play a leading role in the dressing room at The Hawthorns, bringing a vocal presence to the Baggies ranks.

"He had some real big moments, especially late on, along with some of the other boys," Mason said after the win.

