West Brom receive Darnell Furlong clarity after two yellow cards in win

Furlong, 29, was given his marching orders in stoppage time during Saturday's 1-0 victory over Rovers at The Hawthorns.

His dismissal was due to two second-half bookable offences. The first was a pull back on the flank and the second, in stoppage time, was when Furlong was slightly late in a coming together just outside Albion's box.

Furlong, who was captain for Ryan Mason's side, will serve a one-match suspension due to collecting two yellow cards.

There was initially a question mark over in which upcoming fixture Furlong would serve his suspension. Albion host Derby County in Tuesday night's EFL Cup first round at The Hawthorns before next weekend's Championship clash at Wrexham.

Mason said in his post-match press conference the club were awaiting confirmation on when Furlong will serve his ban.

And it was later confirmed the full-back will be suspended for Tuesday's knockout tie against the Rams. Suspensions in league and EFL Cup competition carry over into each other.

Furlong will return to contention for the clash at Wrexham next weekend.