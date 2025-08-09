West Brom 1 Blackburn 0: Baggies open with win in Ryan Mason's first game

Star man Isaac Price swept home after 15 minutes for the curtain-raiser's decisive moment on an afternoon Mason's men could have extended their advantage.

Mason will have been very satisfied with his lot to open the season with a home victory on an occasion where the home support roared their side in a nearly-full Hawthorns.

There was some late tension in almost 10 minutes of stoppage time after Albion had captain Darnell Furlong dismissed for a second yellow card in the closing stages. Baggies goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was rarely tested, however, and faced just one first-half shot on target.

But a victory was deserved. Price could have been on the scoresheet again in either half and new recruit Aune Heggebo was denied.

Norwegian frontman Heggebo caught the eye on a tireless debut, as did fellow full debutant Nat Phillips, a defensive colossus throughout.

Aune Heggebo enjoyed a busy debut. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The din to greet the players as they emerged was deafening. Those at the top of the Smethwick End, in the newly-installed safe standing, made themselves heard.

Mason's men carried that into a decent start and went close through attacking midfielder Price, playing in the advanced role just off striker Heggebo.

Price came closest to scoring early on with a cheeky speculative free-kick from the best part of 35 yards. Hungarian goalkeeper Balazs Toth was unbalanced and almost caught out, but just recovered.

Ismael's visitors settled well and moved the ball well in a style not similar to the one Albion remember from the end of his stint in charge in early 2022. Right-back Ryan Alebiosu's cross was dangerous but not pounced on.

Albion were on top and made the 15-minute breakthrough - via a weapon opposition boss Ismael was all-too familiar with.

Furlong - with the armband as new vice-captain after Kyle Bartley's retirement - launched a long throw-in from the right and it undid Rovers.

They could not clear and Heggebo, with his back to goal six yards out, made a deft little pass to tee up Price to sweep into the bottom left corner.

Baggies tails were up as debutant Nat Phillips sent an acrobatic effort over. Phillips enjoyed an immense first period.

Keeper Toth was guilty of over-playing and only a fine last-ditch block by Sean McLoughlin denied Price a second. Moments later, before half hour, came a gilt-edged chance for a second, but Toth made a fine save to deny Heggebo, who took it off the toes of Price after a neat cut-back by Tom Fellows.

Rovers worked a decent chance of their own as Torbjorn Heggem - in the side again despite speculation over his future - couldn't clear and Yuki Ohashi's shot was kept out by Albion keeper Griffiths. Phillips came into his own again from the rebound to clear the danger.

The visitors made strong claims for a penalty on half-time for Heggem contact on Ohashi - but it appeared on first viewing the Japan frontman threw himself down theatrically.

Price continued his threat into the second half and was denied one-v-one after a cheeky nutmeg. Heggebo then climbed to head over from another Furlong long throw.

Ismael chucked a couple of substitutes on in a bid to liven his side around the hour. Mason's hosts remained controlled and rarely troubled.

Dangerman Price went close to meeting Alex Mowatt's corner before Callum Styles' fine strike from 25 yards flew just over.

Blackburn began asking more questions with 20 minutes left. Subs almost combined as a Lewis Miller header almost picked out Makhtar Gueye, who flung himself towards the far post. The powerful Miller then headed over.

Mason introduced Ousmane Diakite for a tiring Price as a compact Baggies looked to settle. The tireless Jayson Molumby fired just over from range for Albion.

There was late drama of sorts as Furlong received his marching orders for a second yellow, catching an opposite number late in the air. The daft challenge was earlier, for a pull back on the far side.

Rovers through Toth out of goal for a couple of dead balls deep into stoppage time, but Albion - with subs Diakite and George Campbell playing key roles - stood firm for the win.

Albion (4-4-1-1): Griffiths; Furlong, Phillips, Heggem, Styles; Fellows (Wallace, 71), Molumby, Mowatt, Grant (Campbell, 89); Price (Diakite, 80); Heggebo.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Taylor, Deeming, Johnston, Maja, Cole.

Blackburn (4-2-3-1): Toth; Alebiosu (Miller, 61), Hyam, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Tronstad, Travis (c) (Tavares, 81); Hedges, Henriksson (Gueye, 58), De Neve (Kargbo, 45); Ohashi.

Subs not used: Michalski, Pickering, Wharton, Montgomery, Mullarkey-Matthews.

Referee: David Webb