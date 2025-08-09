'It's not come in the last 24 hours...' - West Brom boss on impact of Kyle Bartley's retirement

Bartley, 34, confirmed the call to hang up his boots on Friday morning having been unable to recover from a knee problem that has plagued much of his last 12 months.

Albion are already active in the final month of the transfer window when it comes to the central defensive department, with continued interest in star stopper Torbjorn Heggem from Bologna in Italy.

More defensive movement came yesterday as fringe left-back Gianluca Frabotta exited via mutual consent after a miserable year at the club - but it is Bartley, who was the club's longest-serving player and vice-captain, whose departure surprised most.

Torbjorn Heggem continues to interest Italian outfit Bologna. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Asked whether it affected transfer plans, head coach Ryan Mason told the Express & Star: "No, it doesn't change things because Kyle has not played a pre-season game. He's not played a game of football in a number of months now.