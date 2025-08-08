West Brom v Blackburn Rovers preview: Air of anticipating but a stern challenge ahead

That is the case even when things feel hopeless, as they did under the club's previous regime.

The romantic football fan in all of us starts up with the bit of hope in our heart in August. Baggies supporters are desperate for action. The beginning of May was a long time ago and last season had long petered out.

There has been major change since - in the shape of Ryan Mason.

Most Albion fans will be aware, however, of the challenge on Mason's hands in his first head coach role ahead of the curtain-raiser at home to Blackburn Rovers.

It is still Albion in the Championship and that still brings a certain level of expectation - but as each season passes the challenge alters.

At times it grows steeper due to the level of competition. Most of the time the same clubs relegated from the Premier League come back down with wads of cash, growing wealthier than the chasers each time.

This season there is the clear added factor of not just any old plucky extras joining from the level below.