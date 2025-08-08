West Brom given Josh Maja and Torbjorn Heggem boost going into Blackburn opener

Last season's top scorer Maja has been nursed carefully back to fitness by Albion staff having not played competitively since the start of January due to a stress injury in his leg.

He trained throughout pre-season but after first minutes in the penultimate friendly against Lincoln, missed out against Rayo Vallecano due to feeling a reaction.

The frontman has trained this week, however, and while head coach Mason called for caution around how soon he can realistically make a fully-fit impact, confirmed Maja is in line to make the squad.

"I think I mentioned it a week ago that he's had a hell of a long time out and we have to get it right with him," Mason said of Maja.

"We value him and we know what he can bring to the table in terms of when he's fit but also understanding it's a really long season, it's intense, it's relentless and we want to make sure that when he's on the pitch he stays on the pitch.

"He trained today so he's available for selection along with plenty of other players so we'll assess that after this and we'll see going into tomorrow."

Mason also confirmed midfielder Ousmane Diakite (ankle) should be ready to make the squad.

Albion defender Torbjorn Heggem is also considered available for selection against Valerien Ismael's Baggies at The Hawthorns despite ongoing speculation over his future.

Heggem is linked with a move away to Italian side Bologna, though it is understood the move had cooled as of this week, though it is expected to reignite later in the month with the Serie A side still interested.

"Heggy played last weekend and he's available for selection this weekend," Mason said on his defender's availability.

"Like I say, this time of year there's obviously lots of talk and speculation about many players at many different clubs, but we're preparing for the game tomorrow with the squad we've got and hopefully we can get a positive result.

"I think naturally for every club, once the season starts and the window is still open, there's always question marks. But we're happy with what we've got going into the game tomorrow and hopefully we'll put in a performance that can warrant getting a win."