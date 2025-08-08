Jayson Molumby admits 'I'm a bit of a nightmare' and is ready to push himself to limit for West Brom
Albion's Jayson Molumby is ready to push his body to the limit again for Saturday's curtain-raiser after kicking his heels in frustration this summer.
Republic of Ireland international Molumby returned for Albion's final two friendlies after serving an unusual five-match suspension earlier in pre-season.
He was slapped with the punishment by the Football Association last August after a fiery altercation during a behind-closed-doors training ground friendly last summer, where Molumby lashed out at Samu Costa of Real Mallorca.
The combative Molumby is back and feeling ready for the campaign ahead under new head coach Ryan Mason - which begins at home to Blackburn on Saturday - and admitted the frustration at watching from the sidelines this summer was tough.
"Definitely," Molumby told the Express & Star when asked about watching on. "I'm a bit of a nightmare when I can't play football and stuff because it's obviously what I love, do you know what I mean?