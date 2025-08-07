West Brom striker backed to be a 'big help' after his arrival

Striker Heggebo, 24, has been Albion's leading summer recruit in a £4.7million move from SK Brann in his homeland of Norway.

He put in an eye-catching display as Mason's side signed off for pre-season with a 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano at The Hawthorns. It was a second start of the summer schedule for Heggebo and he gave a tireless display leading Albion's line.

Heggebo is expected to spearhead the Baggies' attack in the Championship curtain-raiser at home against Blackburn Rovers, managed by Valerien Ismael, on Saturday.

"He's a strong boy. He's honest and he's a goalscorer as well," said head coach Mason.