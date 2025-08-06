'We put a lot of energy in' - West Brom boss's disappointment for duo

Striker Dike and attacking midfielder Bany have both been ruled out until after the September international break after breaking down with muscle injuries.

It is the latest blow for both, who are at different stages of their Albion careers but were looking to be part of the action for Mason when the new Championship season begins on Saturday.

Albion's new coach told the Express & Star the club had put a lot of "energy" into managing the duo's load during the off-season and building them up to be ready to be part of the Baggies' attack.

"It is a shame," Mason said. "We've put a lot of energy into those two because looking at their recent history.