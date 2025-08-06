No agreement for West Brom's Torbjorn Heggem but interest not dead

Norwegian defender Heggem, 26, is in demand and has been subject of an approach from Serie A outfit Bologna.

The Baggies were holding out for a move worth around £10million all-in on the centre-back, who won two player of the season awards in his debut campaign last term having cost just £500,000 12 months ago.

It emerged last Friday that Bologna, with whom Albion owner Shilen Patel holds a minority stake, had made official their interest in Heggem having scouted the defender while on international duty.

Heggem played the entirety of Albion's 3-2 friendly victory over Rayo Vallecano at The Hawthorns despite ongoing negotiations over his future.

It is now understood that Albion and Bologna have yet to agree a deal for Heggem and there is nothing imminent for the defender in a move away from the club.

Bologna, however, retain an interest in the stopper and there is an anticipation the move could reignite later in the transfer window, which closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Torbjorn Heggem in action during pre-season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The expectation now is Heggem will remain part of head coach Ryan Mason's plans and involved in Saturday's curtain-raiser at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

As has been reported this summer, Albion are looking to make at least one sale to bring in revenue to help with business this summer.

The club's owners Bilkul are working to remain complaint with profit and sustainability regulations and, having spent in the region of £7m on three players this summer, are also working to balance the books.

It is believed a move such as Heggem's potential outgoing for around £10m would be seen as a significant move in the club's financial fair play situation and allow funds to be reinvested in Mason's squad.

Italian outfit Bologna finished ninth in Serie A last term after a winless run of five league games to finish the season.