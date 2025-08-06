New West Brom supporter group enjoy resounding opening night success

Shropshire Baggies, who represent the county and its surrounding areas, formed earlier this summer and were joined by the two of the club's finest legends for a memorable first meeting.

Tony 'Bomber' Brown and Ally Robertson, the club's top two highest appearance makers, were the guest speakers in the Oakengates area of Telford at Maddocks Sports and Social Club.

The night was a roaring success with around 100 supporters in attendance, with the branch well ahead of schedule having officially come to life in May, following the end of last season's Championship campaign.

Brown and Robertson entertained attendees with stories from their playing days, including the 1966 League Cup and 1968 FA Cup successes, working under Jimmy Hagan, Johnny Giles and Ron Atkinson, Jeff Astle as a team-mate and leader of the dressing room, European nights and pre and post-season tours.

The group is the birthchild of Matt Newbold, 26, a lifelong Baggies supporter from nearby Newport, who is chair of the branch and has been supported by his mum, dad and two siblings, who are home and away season ticket holders.

Newbold told the Express & Star: "I used to attend the Staffordshire branch and came up with the idea to create something in Shropshire. It's taken off from there.

"I asked about interest on social media and knew some family friends who were Albion fans that would be interested.

"I've had support and guidance from Dean Walton at Warwick Baggies, who are really established, Bill Smith, secretary of the main branch, and Geoff Snape, from the former players' association, and we set up from there.

"To be honest I think the aim was 25 to 30 members, or something similar. Shropshire is predominantly Wolves, some Villa too, but before Tuesday night we had more than 70 members.

"The room on the night was packed. People came for the first time and had the chance to sign up as a member.

Tony Brown, Ally Robertson and Steve Hermon on stage at the launch of Shropshire Baggies.

Around 100 supporters attended the launch of Shropshire Baggies.

"It was a fantastic evening. I was very nervous to see how it went and what the turnout would be, but it was fantastic and everyone told me how much they enjoyed it and want to come back. It's always great to listen to some fantastic stories from Tony and Ally."

As well as the club's official supporters' club, other local branches include Warwick Baggies and Staffordshire Baggies.

Baggies supporters interested in joining the group do not have to have been born or reside in Shropshire. Members for the season is £10 for an adult and £5 for under-18s or over-65s.

Membership covers entry for the season but also covers supporters to attend events from other supporters' club branches.

The group's chair said Shropshire Baggies are planning their next event for late September and hope to hold at least a handful throughout the football season.