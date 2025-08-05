Ryan Mason acknowledges clubs' transfer 'hope' and makes West Brom squad point

The Baggies chief suggested all clubs will hope to conduct more transfer business between now and the September 1 deadline as the league season begins on Saturday.

Mason remained coy on Albion's clear need to add numbers in the final month of the window, but suggested a full squad is needed to handle the intense fixture schedule the division offers. Mason's squad has competition in some attacking areas, but is light in a couple of other departments, notably in midfield.

"We'll see, those discussions will be internal and my focus is on next weekend," said Mason when asked about the club's recruitment desire.

"We've got a good training week and we know there's work to do.