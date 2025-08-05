A familiar tale and an update West Brom and Daryl Dike could do without

It is difficult to keep up when it comes to the striker's dreadful misfortune in a patched-up three-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns.

This time - as the club confirmed a thigh injury, set to keep Dike out for around six weeks or more until after the September international break - the update was greeted yet more gloom from the Baggies fanbase.

It is easy to understand. All Albion supporters want to do is get behind the 25-year-old and celebrate him scoring goals in blue and white stripes. But another blow has put paid to that again ... for now.

Some supporters, possibly reacting through frustration, responded by calling it the end of Dike's chances of having an extended successful spell at the club. Suggestions along the lines of 'that's him done', 'his body cannot copy physically', 'time to admit defeat', or otherwise.

Nobody will be feeling the frustration more than the Baggies striker for whom this news has come at the worst time, on the eve of the season.

Fortunately, in a sense, this setback is a relatively minor one in the context of Dike's background.