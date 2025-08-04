Late West Brom comeback win gave players feeling Ryan Mason wants them to savour

Supporters inside The Hawthorns were left encouraged as the Baggies finished their friendly schedule with a 3-2 comeback victory against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, who will play Europa Conference League football this season.

The Madrid visitors netted against the run of play with 20 minutes remaining, but Mason's side struck back with three goals in five minutes to turn the clash on its head and seal an impressive victory.

Mason, for whom it was a first home fixture at the helm, said: "We're going to need that throughout the season. Football can be a harsh game at times. Of course we didn't deserve to be 1-0 down but it happens - there was still a very long time to go in the game.

"We responded really well. It's obviously nice to get a goal relatively quickly after theirs but we deserved it and we were clinical when we had our moments.