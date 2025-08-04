Jayson Molumby points to mental factor as West Brom chalk up win on season's eve

The Baggies begin their Championship campaign under new head coach Ryan Mason at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Mason's men signed off from pre-season - which brought an indifferent run of friendly results - with an encouraging performance and 3-2 victory at home to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

Molumby fired in an excellent volley from range to haul his side level after falling behind to a late Vallecano opener. It was just the midfielder's second friendly appearance of the summer as he served a five-match suspension for a heated punch-up during a behind-closed-doors game last summer against Mallorca.

The Republic of Ireland international believes Saturday's gritty fightback, which featured three goals in five minutes for the hosts, was a sign the league season is around the corner.

"It was a really good test," Molumby said. "I think we might find a couple of teams similar. In the first 15 or 20 minutes they were really tough to figure out and get close to.

Jayson Molumby was in positive spirits after Albion signed off for pre-season with a win. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"They dictated a lot of play, but I think it shows we're getting close to the season now. The mentality is there, we have to stick with it and grind it out through tough periods.

"Then there was a good reaction after conceding the first goal to come back and get on top."

The midfielder, who turns 26 on Wednesday, is heading into his fifth season as an Albion player, including his debut campaign which was spent on loan from Brighton.

Molumby labelled the previous friendly, a limp 4-2 defeat at League One Lincoln, as "unacceptable".

"I feel we are getting there, definitely. Last week (at Lincoln) was unacceptable, myself included, and for all of us," added Molumby, who is closing in on 150 Albion appearances.

"I think the mentality side of things can dictate that. In pre-season, you don't want to drop your standards, but when the (league) games come closer, like on Saturday, you find the mentality changes for us to try to win games and properly compete. We are getting there."

Prior to his interview Molumby jested his volley from the best part of 25 yards to bring the scoreline level was somehow down to his shin. But it was a fine strike as the midfielder took a clearance out of the sky and found the bottom right corner.

Molumby's game is primarily about a combativeness and high energy levels, but he has shown an eye for goal with four strikes in two of the last three seasons - the other was wrecked by injury.

Jayson Molumby embraces with Isaac Price after the latter capped Albion's comeback with a third goal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I'm happy it went in, I take it however they go in," he smiled. "It was nice to get the goal today in my second game of pre-season.

"More so to get the win and have the winning feeling, whether it's a friendly or a competitive game, we're happy to win. It was tough, really tough. It was my second game, I'd missed a few games, so I was just happy to get out there and get 90 under my belt."