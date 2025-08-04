Heggebo The Hulk encourages fans, Heggem features and Price response - West Brom talking points

There was a lot for Baggies head coach Ryan Mason to be encouraged by and here are some talking points from an entertaining afternoon at The Hawthorns.

Heggebo 'The Hulk'

On this evidence it is little wonder fans of his former club SK Brann nicknamed the striker after the classic giant green Marvel comic hero.

The new £4.7million striker, like most of his colleagues, struggled to get to grips early on - but one of Aune Heggebo's soon-to-be familiar bullish runs set the tone.

He is a fighter, in a footballing sense, that much is clear. Heggebo was tireless and that insatiable work ethic will win him support in Albion's fanbase.

New striker Aune Heggebo gave a bullish first performance in front of home supporters for Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He showed on several occasions as a lone main striker he is capable of holding off multiple defenders. Albion, to their credit, got very decent support to him at times.

A left-footed striker feels it brings good balance. Heggebo was slightly ragged at times with the ball, but this was mightily encouraging.

Heggem surprise with boss tight-lipped

Albion's other Norwegian could well be on his way out of The Hawthorns on the eve of the Championship season. Bologna and the Baggies are locked in negotiations for a deal worth around £10m for the star defender.