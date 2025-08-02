West Brom player ratings as late show enough to see off Rayo Vallecano

Josh Griffiths

Calm and composed and did not put a foot wrong until bad error allowed hosts to open the scoring. Mad a strong late save to keep it at 3-2, however. 5

Darnell Furlong

Decent display from the right-back who was in and out of the action but by and large defended well. One or two neat balls from his position but Albion's right was well shackled. 6

Nat Phillips

An accomplished display from Albion's new recruit. Little seemed to faze Phillips, who did the basics very well and looked physically imposing. 7

Torbjorn Heggem

A whirlwind 24 hours for the Norwegian defender, for whom Albion are negotiating with Bologna over a possible £10million move. A surprise he was involved, but he defended well when required. 6

Callum Styles