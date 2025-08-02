Shropshire Star
Close

West Brom player ratings as late show enough to see off Rayo Vallecano

Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the performances as Ryan Mason's side end their friendly schedule with a fine comeback win against the visitors from Spain.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published

Josh Griffiths 

Calm and composed and did not put a foot wrong until bad error allowed hosts to open the scoring. Mad a strong late save to keep it at 3-2, however. 5

Darnell Furlong

Decent display from the right-back who was in and out of the action but by and large defended well. One or two neat balls from his position but Albion's right was well shackled. 6

Nat Phillips 

An accomplished display from Albion's new recruit. Little seemed to faze Phillips, who did the basics very well and looked physically imposing. 7

Torbjorn Heggem

A whirlwind 24 hours for the Norwegian defender, for whom Albion are negotiating with Bologna over a possible £10million move. A surprise he was involved, but he defended well when required. 6

Callum Styles

Similar stories

Most popular