West Brom boss Ryan Mason hopeful on Josh Maja and other absentee

The Baggies get under way against Rovers at The Hawthorns next Saturday and signed off their pre-season schedule with a well-deserved 3-2 victory over Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, who will play Europa Conference football this season.

An omission from boss Mason's squad against the opposition was striker Josh Maja.

Last season's 12-goal top scorer had made a return from his long injury lay-off due to a stress issue in his leg from the bench late on at Lincoln the previous weekend.

But, with seven days before the curtain-raiser, Maja was just a spectator as the Baggies secured victory in front of their supporters for the first time this summer.