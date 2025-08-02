West Brom 3 Rayo Vellecano 2: Baggies sign off for pre-season with late home flurry

All five of the friendly's goals arrived in a hectic final 20 minutes of what had been an energy-sapping affair for Ryan Mason's troops against a top-half La Liga side.

The visitors struck first, capitalising on an error from Albion's Josh Griffiths, but Mason's men hit back with three goals in five minutes to delight a nearly-full East Stand.

Jayson Molumby, Karlan Grant and Isaac Price were on target as the Baggies added the gloss to what had been an excellent physical exercise against a side well-versed in possession.

It was an ideal test before the visit of Valerien Ismael's Blackburn to The Hawthorns in the Championship curtain-raiser in seven days.

Torbjorn Heggem surprisingly started from the off and played 90 minutes despite ongoing negotiations with Bologna in Italy over a £10million transfer.

Rayo, who finished with a decade-high effort of eighth in La Liga last season, dominated the first 10 or 15 minutes of possession without regularly troubling Albion's box. One chance saw Andrei Ratiu head over unmarked from Pep Chavarria's cross from the left.

Mason's men began to see more of the ball from 20 minutes having got to grips with how the visitors moved the ball. Tom Fellows overcame a worryingly early knock to his knee.

Mikey Johnston, starting with Price on the bench, saw plenty of the ball as did left-back Callum Styles behind him.

The hosts managed some sharper moves. One ended in Alex Mowatt firing over via a deflection from range, before the dangerous Johnston shot off target after riding a number of challenges.

New-boy Aune Heggebo, leading the line, began the day being slightly isolated but grew into the contest with his insatiable energy and desire to hold off defenders. A couple of lonesome raids got his side into good areas and he felt the appreciation from fans.

The half became more watchable towards its conclusion. Grant missed a fine chance for an opening after winning a duel in the penalty area, but Augusto Batalla made the stop.

Down the other end Rayo frontman Randy Nteka found the post with a header from a corner.

The second period took a while to get going and the Spanish side edged the first part of it, again without stretching Albion's Griffiths.

Mason's men did force the biggest opening before the deadlock was broken, however, as Johnston's left-footed effort was kept out by sub Daniel Cardenes after a good move involved Darnell Furlong and Fellows.

But Rayo, having made more changes, opened the scoring from a Griffiths error. A high ball bounced over the committed keeper and sub Jorge De Frutos finished into an empty net from the angle.

The opener must have inspired the hosts and the floodgates opened.

The Baggies hit back three times in five minutes. Molumby inspired it with a fine volley from 25 yards into the bottom right corner for deserved parity.

Grant kept his cool a couple of minutes later to convert at the third time of asking after sub Price was denied from the edge of the box and Cardenes also kept out Jed Wallace's follow-up. Grant's finish was unerring.

Price added the gloss 10 minutes from time as he swept emphatically into the top corner from Wallace's low ball from the right.

It appeared Rayo had collapsed, but the La Liga side halved the deficit through sub Gerard Gumbau's stunning rocket from range.

Griffiths made a top late stop to keep out De Frutos and seal the victory on a very useful afternoon for Mason's Baggies.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Furlong, Phillips (Taylor, 76), Heggem, Styles (Campbell, 71); Mowatt, Molumby; Fellows (Wallace, 76), Grant, Johnston (Price, 71); Heggebø.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Frabotta, Deeming, Whitwell, Cole.

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla (Cardenas, 45), Ratiu (Palazon, 59), Chavarria, Diaz, Felipe, Nteka (De Frutos, 45), Lopez, Garcia (Bacerra, 59), Balliu, Valentin (c), Fernandez.

Subs not used: Ciss, Trejo, Gumbau, Espino, De Las Sias.

Referee: Dean Whitestone