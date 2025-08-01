Ryan Mason's wishlist for final West Brom friendly of the summer

We address some subjects Baggies head coach Ryan Mason will be keen to check off before the real thing starts the following weekend against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Clean sheet

A tale as old as time is that results do not matter when it comes to friendlies - and that will remain the case.

But Mason will not want to see his side continue to ship goals at the rate they have been, including the six against two League One opponents recently.

Josh Griffiths would like to see out pre-season with a welcome clean sheet. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion have conceded goals both directly from balls into their box - from set-pieces and open play - and also while in possession in their own defensive third, while trying to build play and start attacking moves.

The head coach would ideally like to eradicate both as best possible, though bumps in the road at this early stage will continue. Basics like losing goals to balls into the box should not continue.

Just one of five pre-season friendlies so far - the first, behind-closed-doors against Port Vale - has yielded a clean sheet and one against the Spaniard would do the job.