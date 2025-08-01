'No-one is more disappointed...' - West Brom midfielder on 'toxic' collapse last term

A desperate collapse on the pitch led to a folding of Championship play-off aspirations and head Tony Mowbray's sacking, just 95 days after his romantic return to The Hawthorns after 16 years away.

Ire grew in the stands, particularly as March turned to April and Easter arrived.

A last-gasp midweek defeat at rivals Bristol City - who eventually landed a play-off spot - felt costly and despite a home victory over Watford a few days later, after which Mowbray made unusual comments about players going off-scrip, the end was nigh.

A disastrous Easter double defeat against Coventry and Derby sealed the fate. As one experienced member of the Baggies squad put it, things went "toxic" and unpleasant for all.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt, 30, who with four years' services is one of Albion's longer-servers, felt the jump from the meticulously-drilled Carlos Corberan to a more licence-to-roam and attack-at-will Mowbray approach was a big one.

But Mowatt did not offer that up as an excuse and admitted players take responsibility for what happened at a "difficult time", which ultimately cost Mowbray his job after barely three months.

"The fans rightly get angry when we're losing or disappointed in the way that we played," Mowatt told the Express & Star.