West Brom star admits 'breath of fresh air' feeling around camp

Mason, 34, was appointed on a three-year deal at The Hawthorns earlier in the summer as the young coach owners Bilkul see taking their reign forward.

Styles, who arrived at the club a year ago, has featured heavily as Albion's left-back during pre-season though the club are looking to bolster competition in that department.

"He's very influential and has come in with bright new ideas," Styles said of Mason's impact on the squad. "He is trying to get the message across very assertively, with clarity.

"It's been a breath of fresh air. Hopefully his tactics and how he wants to play will suit all the players we have and we can push on."

Mason, the former Tottenham and Hull midfielder, had more than seven years' experience coaching in various youth and senior roles at boyhood club Spurs. The Baggies hotseat is his first permanent senior head coach role.

"For me it seems natural to him, what he's doing. It's not like it's new to him, he's been coaching for ages," Styles added.

"He's not been involved in management for 20 years - but it just seems so natural to him. Hopefully we all gel on the same page and achieve big things."

Albion have been dealt successive defeats away to League One opposition in their pre-season programme, with a reverse at the training ground of Premier League side Fulham sandwiched in between.

Mason and his side are preparing for a Hawthorns welcome on Saturday as Albion sign off on the eve of the new Championship season with a home friendly against Rayo Vallecano of Spain.

Hungary international Styles is looking forward to more work under the head coach. He said: "He's coached some of the biggest names in football. Hopefully we can take a step towards getting towards that level. If we can follow his plan we'll be on the right track.

"It's the fresh start which I think we needed. There was a lot of change last season, but it's still early doors. We're working and we need to keep working hard. Nothing will come easy this season, we know that. We've got to stick together."