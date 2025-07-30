'Understanding what we need' West Brom boss outlines key factors including home comforts

Mason's Baggies open up with a couple of fixtures at The Hawthorns - a curtain-raiser in the league against Blackburn Rovers before a home EFL Cup tie against divisional rivals Derby County in midweek.

For Mason it will be a swift introduction to life in the fast lane of management in the Football League as fixtures come at a rate of knots.

The former Tottenham assistant wants his side to make use of a start in familiar surroundings of The Hawthorns before a first away fixture of the campaign takes the Baggies on the relatively short trip across the border to take on ambitious new-boys Wrexham.

"Naturally when you go into a new job and environment you want to get results and get people to believe in what you are trying to create," Mason said in an interview with Talksport.

"The earlier you can get that the better. We've got two home games in the first two games - including the cup - we understand the importance of these matches and hopefully we can start the season well to give us a good platform to kick on."

This Saturday provides the head coach with his first experience of The Hawthorns as Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano arrive in the Black Country for the hosts' final friendly of the summer.

While the league campaign is just a week-and-a-half away, clubs have longer still to complete their recruitment business for the season ahead.

Mason hinted that Albion's recruitment will stretch beyond the opening day on August 9 as the head coach looks to add more competition to his squad. Albion are also expected to move at least one player on this summer as they address financial fair play.

"Obviously it's still relatively early days in terms of the transfer window," added the head coach. "The season is a couple of weeks away and the window stays open after that.

"I think the most important thing is understanding what we need to be competitive for a long season. It's a tough season and it's relentless.

"We're still in the early stages of trying to build something. But the reality is it's a big club, big expectations. That's what I want, that's what I need, I've had it my whole life.

"We're looking forward to it, everybody that is part of it, so hopefully we can start the season well."

A confident Mason added: "I think the reality is - if you look over the history - as long as you're within touching distance in the last couple of months then anything can happen."