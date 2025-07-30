How West Brom staff have seen Ryan Mason 'create an impact' in first month

The Baggies kick off their new campaign in under two weeks with the visit of Blackburn Rovers to The Hawthorns with new head coach Mason becoming more familiar with his surroundings.

Former Tottenham coach Mason, in his permanent senior head coach role, has cut an impressive figure from a players' perspective in the month or so since Albion returned for pre-season duties.

Albion's recruitment work is ongoing with the club understood to still be targeting at least three positions, with the loan market also expected to heat up in the coming weeks.

"A new manager comes in and what we've seen from Ryan is excellent work from him and his staff on the training pitch," said Albion director of medical Tony Strudwick, who oversees the club's physical and medical staff and programme.

"It's going to be a real coaching and learning-based development programme.

"It has been super positive. The players have been really positive about the impact.

"Any new manager or coach that comes into an organisation wants to create an impact and he's done that."

Strudwick, the former Manchester United, Arsenal, England and Wales staff member, arrived at the club in Steve Bruce's time as manager and has worked under Bruce, Carlos Corberan, Tony Mowbray and now Mason.

He said working under Mason and his new coaching staff Nigel Gibbs, his assistant coach, and head of performance Sam Pooley has been "fluid" in the first month.

"There has been fluid interaction between the relevant parties," added the medical chief. "Our job is to support the head coach or manager.

"It has been really good so far. Austria was a really good facility. Ryan has been super positive to work with and work for, it's been a good working relationship."