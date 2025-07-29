Two surreal dates in West Brom's 2025/26 Championship calendar as kick-off looms

Players come and go. Loan moves are even more short-lived. The January transfer window is now more than two decades old, so more than a generation of fans are well-versed in chopping and changing mid-season, too.

But, despite that, there are two dates for the season ahead that will have those connected to the Baggies winding back their minds a few years.

Saturday, October 25 2025 and Saturday, April 25 2026.

As it stands - before television broadcasters get their mits on them and undoubtedly alter the schedule - the fixtures against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and at The Hawthorns, respectively.

Onlookers, or indeed participants, on those dates will be forgiven for thinking they have found themselves back around 2020-2022.

Almost Ipswich's entire backline and goalkeeper department is a who's who of the Baggies from that era.

Welcoming Ryan Mason and the visitors to Suffolk in late October will be three former Albion defenders and two goalkeepers.

Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend and Cedric Kipre make up part of Kieran McKenna's defensive options.